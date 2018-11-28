Netko (NETKO) Reaches Market Cap of $59,708.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Netko has a market cap of $59,708.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Netko has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.02305027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00125095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00197331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Netko

NETKO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 6,671,115 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

