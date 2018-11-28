Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops Sells 4,124 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $376,809.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

