Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Trading Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $85.87. 1,142,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 791,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Specifically, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,124 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $376,809.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,171. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

