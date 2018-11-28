Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 16,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 405,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,642,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63. Neuronetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

