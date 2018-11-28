Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Halosource (HAL) Stock Price

Media stories about Halosource (LON:HAL) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Halosource has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

About Halosource

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

