Neutral News Coverage Likely to Affect Thales (THLEF) Share Price

Headlines about Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thales earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

THLEF opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $99.46 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets in France and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It offers air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; flight avionics; IFE and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; navigation solutions; aerospace training solutions; and support and services for avionics equipment.

