Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sun Life Financial (SLF) Share Price

News articles about Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark set a C$60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Evercore reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.71.

TSE:SLF opened at C$47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 386.56 and a quick ratio of 361.33. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$46.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

