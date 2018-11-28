Neutral Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Tesla (TSLA) Share Price

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In related news, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total value of $1,202,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

