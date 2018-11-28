New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.40% of New Media Investment Group worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 262,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded New Media Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NEWM opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.07. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is 281.48%.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,693.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory William Freiberg sold 85,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,210,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,550 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

