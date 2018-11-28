New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Position Cut by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $6,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 560,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NRZ opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

