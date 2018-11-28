New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

