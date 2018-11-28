Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Newfield Exploration worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE NFX opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

