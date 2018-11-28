NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Stake Decreased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 72.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,072 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NewLink Genetics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,668 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewLink Genetics stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. Analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLNK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

