News Corp (NWSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. News has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

