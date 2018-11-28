Nexstar Media Group Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Investment analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss forecasts that the company will earn $8.40 per share for the year. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 555,253 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,247,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $130,568.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.