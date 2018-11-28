NF Energy Saving (NFEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:NFEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 9584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 45.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NF Energy Saving stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:NFEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.69% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFEC)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

