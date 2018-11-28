NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,590 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,016,000 after acquiring an additional 968,983 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.41%.

NGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 20,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Raymond bought 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ngl-energy-partners-lp-ngl-shares-bought-by-advisory-research-inc.html.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.