Nissan Motor (NSANY) Downgraded by Nomura

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $17.09 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

