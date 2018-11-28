NIX (NIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,092.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005287 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and IDAX. NIX has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $30,092.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.02815688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.04404990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00804751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.01480561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00115525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.01901933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00456907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 42,033,033 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

