NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (NMHLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NMHLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

NMHLY stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc is engaged in the provision of medical services and trade of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segments. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and sale of medicines and drugs.

