Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Up 0.1% in November

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,050 shares, an increase of 0.1% from the October 31st total of 923,281 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.63% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of HLTH opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

