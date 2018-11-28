Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $23.74. Noble Energy shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 364269 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

