Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Media coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s score:

NOK opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

