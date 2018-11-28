Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Nordic American Offshore alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nordic American Offshore stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,027,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Nordic American Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/nordic-american-offshore-nao-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-45.html.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:NAO)

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.