Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Results gained from higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Wedbush began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,354. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

