Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Short Interest Down 2.9% in November

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,320,788 shares, a drop of 2.9% from the October 31st total of 21,951,523 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,099,505 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

NAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,744,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 681,423 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 287,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Short Interest Down 2.9% in November” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd-nak-short-interest-down-2-9-in-november.html.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.