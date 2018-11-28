Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,960 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

