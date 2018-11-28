Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,961.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 169.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 175.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/northern-trust-corp-raises-holdings-in-cherry-hill-mortgage-investment-corp-chmi.html.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.