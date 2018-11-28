Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 14th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.41. The company had a trading volume of 320,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,662. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of September 24, 2018, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

