NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 14th

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

