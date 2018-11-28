Northwest Pipe (NWPX) vs. Webco Industries (WEBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Webco Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.69 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -35.46 Webco Industries $500.40 million 0.24 $23.32 million N/A N/A

Webco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe 11.98% -2.45% -2.14% Webco Industries 5.74% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Pipe has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Pipe and Webco Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Webco Industries beats Northwest Pipe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications. The company sells its products primarily to public water agencies directly or through installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.