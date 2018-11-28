Novavax (NVAX) Raised to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,720,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

