Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 635,246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 410.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 343,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,647,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 524.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after buying an additional 248,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,623.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $199,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $568,550 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus-shares-bought-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.