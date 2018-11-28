NumusCash (NUMUS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

NumusCash (CURRENCY:NUMUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One NumusCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NumusCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NumusCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NumusCash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.02294730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00126214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00198211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.15 or 0.08766265 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NumusCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NumusCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NumusCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

