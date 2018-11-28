Nutanix (NTNX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,095,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,213,000 after acquiring an additional 900,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 657,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,222,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after buying an additional 588,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 551,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

