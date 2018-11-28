NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $133.31 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.18.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

