NVIDIA (NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.18.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $133.31 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,939,840,000 after purchasing an additional 366,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,980,000 after purchasing an additional 850,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,598,096,000 after purchasing an additional 665,424 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

