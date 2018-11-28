NVR, Inc. (NVR) is Joseph R. Weiss LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Joseph R. Weiss LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NVR makes up 12.7% of Joseph R. Weiss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joseph R. Weiss LLC owned 0.20% of NVR worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 102.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total transaction of $31,862,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,345.00, for a total transaction of $2,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,189,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,464 shares of company stock worth $53,690,887 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,468.76 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $38.02 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,104.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NVR, Inc. (NVR) is Joseph R. Weiss LLC’s 3rd Largest Position” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/nvr-inc-nvr-is-joseph-r-weiss-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.