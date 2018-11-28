OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,033,000 after purchasing an additional 669,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,328,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 351,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 75.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,187,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,815,000 after purchasing an additional 511,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

