OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0154

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.14 million and $19,093.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006515 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00024961 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00222754 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000993 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000265 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,275,202 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

