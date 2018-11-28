Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $82,213.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,030,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,125. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

