OMRON (OMRNY) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMRON earned a news sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OMRNY opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

