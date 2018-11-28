ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146,559 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 33,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,163 shares of company stock worth $1,030,813 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

