Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 8810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

