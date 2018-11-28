ONEOK (OKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ONEOK from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $64.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. 2,274,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 827.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ONEOK by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.