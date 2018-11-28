Onix (ONX) Price Up 53% This Week

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 51.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onix has traded up 53% against the US dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $60,294.00 and $166.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onix alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.