Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.75 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,082.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,120,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,180,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,550,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 223,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 209.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 260,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 510.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 174,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146,054 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $66,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $202,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,924 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

