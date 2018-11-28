Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.11 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,134,000 after acquiring an additional 984,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,935,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,078,000 after acquiring an additional 391,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Fortive stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

