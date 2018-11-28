Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,820 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 333.3% during the third quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 244.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

NYSE:STC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.64 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

