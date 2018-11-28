Ooma (OOMA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.18–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.5-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.55 million.Ooma also updated its FY19 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ooma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.97. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $194,929.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $301,054.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $900,023. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

